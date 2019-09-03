Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) to post $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Commscope posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $8.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commscope.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Commscope from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,279,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Commscope by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Commscope by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commscope stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,363,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. Commscope has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commscope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.