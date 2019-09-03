Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $15.77. Yext shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 46,329 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $92,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,197 shares of company stock worth $10,973,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 309,431 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,938,000 after purchasing an additional 512,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,056,000 after purchasing an additional 658,477 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

