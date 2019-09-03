Yext (NYSE:YEXT) PT Set at $26.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YEXT. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 2,131,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,197 shares of company stock worth $10,973,233. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Yext by 39.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP grew its position in shares of Yext by 256.7% during the second quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $12,494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 25.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

