Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), approximately 86,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.21.

About Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL)

Yandal Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well project comprising four tenements covering approximately 253 square kilometers located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Yandal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.