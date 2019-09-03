Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.02

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.02 and last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 2537578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.80 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$620.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

