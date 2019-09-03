Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.91

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.91 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 91047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $2,990,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,400 shares of company stock worth $4,173,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.