Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will report $208.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $209.18 million and the lowest is $206.30 million. Wright Medical Group posted sales of $194.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year sales of $927.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $926.24 million to $928.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMGI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of WMGI stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.67, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Robert J. Palmisano bought 46,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $997,929.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $26,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 94,654 shares of company stock worth $2,021,859 and have sold 3,357 shares worth $70,822. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,510 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter worth $2,539,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 329,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

