Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.13.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $177.28 on Friday. Workday has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.59, for a total transaction of $738,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.52 per share, with a total value of $197,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $95,925,066 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $30,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $39,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.