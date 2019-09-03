Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.13.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $177.28 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,235,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara acquired 1,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.52 per share, with a total value of $197,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,694 shares of company stock worth $95,925,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Workday by 97.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Workday by 38.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 88.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.