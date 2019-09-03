Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given a $210.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. ValuEngine cut Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.45.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.42. 1,833,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Workday has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total transaction of $290,626.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.52 per share, for a total transaction of $197,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,694 shares of company stock worth $95,925,066. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,890 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 950.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 60.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.