WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.31

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and traded as high as $44.77. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 10,935 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34.
About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.
