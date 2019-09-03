WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.31

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and traded as high as $44.77. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $44.57, with a volume of 10,935 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 106,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $553,000. Chemical Bank raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 32,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.