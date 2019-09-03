WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services. It offers licensed betting offices, telephone based-betting operations and online betting, offers odds and takes bets on an assortment of sporting and other events. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy and Spain. William Hill PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

WIMHY opened at $8.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

