William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,630 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Toro worth $46,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Toro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Toro by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $199,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,829.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.02. 16,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,689. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $838.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.33 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.