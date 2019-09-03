William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $31.88 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,521 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Advance Auto Parts worth $31,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.34. 30,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.77. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.38.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

