Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Agree Realty stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 555.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Agree Realty by 127.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 224.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.
