Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,872,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $65,865.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 555.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Agree Realty by 127.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 224.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

