Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,220 shares.The stock last traded at $15.23 and had previously closed at $15.74.

WBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

