Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,589 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

NYSE WM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 362,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,963. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $120.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.