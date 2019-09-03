Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 870.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

BKLN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

