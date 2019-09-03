Waves Community Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,767.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $19,767.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

