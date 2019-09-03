Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.66 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003280 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, DragonEX and Bitbns. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.85 million and $14.66 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006793 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001650 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, DragonEX, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

