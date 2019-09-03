Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.71. 300,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,367. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

