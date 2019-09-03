Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 43,972 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,972 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,322.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,767. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

