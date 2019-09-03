Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,325 GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GoPro by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.5% in the first quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.36.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,404,189 shares of company stock worth $7,592,222. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,045. The firm has a market cap of $591.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. GoPro Inc has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

