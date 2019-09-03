Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 369,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 69,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 55,641 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 40,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,939. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. R1 RCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.