Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 131.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 28.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.01. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $105.19 and a one year high of $180.17.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 360.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -11.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $53,543.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total transaction of $1,248,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,503 shares of company stock worth $4,064,625. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.28.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

