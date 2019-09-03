Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $70,000 in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,589 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 675,181 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 259,253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,406,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ADT by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,601 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 998,857 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of ADT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 1,240,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,027. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.16. ADT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.