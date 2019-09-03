Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $264,000 in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,185 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:USAT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,597. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. USA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

In other USA Technologies news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 1,000,252 shares of USA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $6,931,746.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

