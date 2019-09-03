Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,251 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

VGR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,343. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.68. Vector Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $538.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.50 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 275.86%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

