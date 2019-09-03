Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,855 CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 259,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $398.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.71.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

