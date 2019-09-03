Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,712 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $90,090,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 23,771,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $7,110,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $6,347,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,396,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,890,000 after purchasing an additional 524,838 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. UBS Group set a $14.00 price target on Berry Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 5,085,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $50,036,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 15,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $636.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

