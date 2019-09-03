Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 266,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 187,626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 493,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,672 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

TR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. 6,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,633. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

