Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.25, 1,303,691 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average session volume of 597,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $322.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 33,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

