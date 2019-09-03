VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 148000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,548.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions Inc will post 0.052381 EPS for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

