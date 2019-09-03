Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.10

Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and traded as low as $34.10. Village Bank and Trust Financial shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,259.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $52,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,208 shares of company stock valued at $140,975. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

