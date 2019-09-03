Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $447.40

Shares of Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 447.40 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 447.40 ($5.85), with a volume of 971623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465.60 ($6.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 683 ($8.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 650.89 ($8.51).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 486.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 552.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

About Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

