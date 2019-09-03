Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1,399.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.4% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.10.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total value of $9,827,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,778.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,641 shares of company stock valued at $16,705,255 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,742. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average is $178.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

