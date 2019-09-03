Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $9.91 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $255.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.98.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $28,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,506 shares of company stock worth $1,431,344. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 62,362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 482,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

