Veros (VRS) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 55.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Veros token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. During the last week, Veros has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $116,204.00 and $9,975.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00212064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.01264385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00087426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019401 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,595,768 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

