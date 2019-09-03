Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.18

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$18.18 and last traded at C$18.32, with a volume of 214643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.06, for a total transaction of C$270,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,104,361.08.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

