Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21, 454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

