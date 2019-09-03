Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

VRA opened at $10.59 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $809,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Hall sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,093 shares in the company, valued at $866,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,276 shares of company stock worth $2,314,251 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 15.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 723,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 58.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 509,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 188,477 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 330,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

