Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $5.54 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,830. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $103.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.37. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

