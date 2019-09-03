Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,000. VMware makes up approximately 0.2% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 629.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $3,956,066.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,514.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $8,018,974. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $141.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,849. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.09. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James reduced their price target on VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

