Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641,170 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $116,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7,576.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 127,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.78. 5,624,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,392,828. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.27 and a 200 day moving average of $288.07.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

