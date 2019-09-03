Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Declares $0.10 — Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 527,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,888. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66.

