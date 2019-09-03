Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 481.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $165.22. 15,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,109. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $170.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

