VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Announces — Dividend of $0.03

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA:GRNB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $27.13.
VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Company Profile
