Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1,019.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 63.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Vail Resorts by 4.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 16.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

In related news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,191.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.88. 8,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,201. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $302.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

