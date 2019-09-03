US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) shot up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00, 294,575 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 193% from the average session volume of 100,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several research firms have commented on USAU. ValuEngine raised shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get US Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in US Gold stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of US Gold worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

US Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.