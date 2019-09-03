US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) shot up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00, 294,575 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 193% from the average session volume of 100,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Several research firms have commented on USAU. ValuEngine raised shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.
US Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAU)
U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.