United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Trading Up 6.5%

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.48, approximately 235,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 131,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.67 million, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other United Insurance news, insider John Scott St acquired 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,201.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,983.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,960 shares of company stock worth $140,456. 52.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in United Insurance by 143.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $2,593,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

